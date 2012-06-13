Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- Synopsis: ReportReserve Research's ""Align Technology, Inc.: Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report"" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, business description, competitive benchmarking, SWOT analysis, key facts, information on products and services, details of locations and subsidiaries, plus information on key news events affecting the company.



Summary

ReportReserve Research's ""Align Technology, Inc.: Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report"" is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about ""Align Technology, Inc.""



ReportReserve Research's ""Align Technology, Inc.: Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report"" report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. ReportReserve Research strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about ""Align Technology, Inc."" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, prospects, key employees, locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of ""Align Technology, Inc.""

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors’ businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Align Technology, Inc. (Align Technology) is a medical device company principally focused on designing, manufacturing, marketing and selling of Invisalign system. The Invisalign is an Orthodontic product that is used in the treatment of malocclusion and the misalignment of teeth. Invisalign's product portfolio includes Invisalign, Invisalign Teen, Invisalign Assist, Invisalign Express, and Vivera Retainers. Principally, Invisalign is a collection of clear and removable aligners that are used by orthodontists and dentists. Key customers of the company include medical institutions and dental hospitals. The company operates across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and Latin America. Align Technology is headquartered in California, the US."



for further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/align-technology-inc-pharmaceuticals-and-healthcare-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report-report-540997