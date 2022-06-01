Alira Health Boosts Clinical Operations with Sourcia Acquisition

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2022 -- Global healthcare advisory and technology company Alira Health has taken steps to strengthen its operations with a key acquisition. The company announced in April of this year that it had acquired Sourcia, which is a Contract Research Organization (CRO) that delivers services for Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials. Sourcia was established in 2012 and the business' focus is on medical devices, biotech and digital therapeutics. It is headquartered in Europe - The Netherlands - and has offices in many different European locations, including Munich in Germany. The integrated outsourcing model that Sourcia provides for clients to manage clinical trials with greater efficiency and trust is well established - and it is this that motivated Alira Health to make Sourcia part of its group with the acquisition. The team at Sourcia is also renowned for being innovative and very experienced and, as Sourcia is such a strong player in the European CRO market, it will give Alira Health's clinical operations a considerable boost.



When it comes to clinical operations careers, the acquisitions and integrations happening across the industry provide a wealth of opportunity for talented people with the right skill set. EPM Scientific is a leading specialist life sciences recruiter with a wealth of expertise in clinical operations careers. The firm also provides expert support for hiring across a number of other connected areas, including safety/pharmacovigilance, regulatory, medical communications and legal and compliance roles. As well as being highly trained and experienced, the team at EPM Scientific has access to an extensive range of resources, including a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals. Over the years the firm has worked with a broad spectrum of employers, from flexible start-ups to well-established life sciences giants. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensure that many different options can be created when it comes to catering to different hiring needs.



EPM Scientific was established in 2012 and now has a wide network of coverage across the USA when it comes to clinical operations careers and other areas of life sciences recruitment. That includes major hubs such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. In addition, the team at EPM Scientific in America is part of a worldwide workforce of 1,000+. Plus, EPM Scientific is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Talent drives growth - this is a dominant ethos at the firm and one that has resulted in considerable internal investment over the years. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as roles relating to clinical operations careers, there are many other jobs available via the firm today including Freelance CRA, Clinical Supply Chain Manager and SVP Medical Director.



Alec Rahman-Jones, Managing Director at EPM Scientific, comments, "Life Sciences organizations and professionals will play a critical role in protecting public health in 2022, putting more pressure on companies to have the right staff in place." He continues, "EPM Scientific is working with a range of industry leading clients from large pharmaceutical companies to innovative biotechs, ensuring that our clients are able to attract and secure top professionals. Our team can support these clients across the full lifecycle of production from R&D and development, to commercial, quality, and regulation."



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.