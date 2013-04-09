Alive Studio Announces the Availability of All Type of Video Transferring with High-Definition Touch

Newton Abbot, Devon -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Alive Studio, the pioneer of cine film transfer in the UK, announced the availability of all type of video transferring into digital format with high-definition at its studio. Technically well equipped, Alive studio transfers virtually all types of video tape, including VHS, VHS-C, Betamax, U-Matic, Betacam SP, Video8 & and Hi8 in PAL or NTSC.



Talking about VHS tape transfer, one of the representatives at Alive Studio stated, “We carry out extensive restoration and repair work on your footage, and can even upscale your VHS tapes to HD and produce Blu-rays of your video collection. On top of the awesome restoration process, our editors actually scrub through your footage, deleting the unwanted material like floor-filming, and lens-cap filming!”



“We also look out for obvious mistakes like TV shows taped over family movies, and so on. Our service always includes removing these obvious bloopers to make your films as tidy and professional as possible. We challenge you to find a better transfer than ours,” he added further.



Transferring a VHS to DVD not only involves transferring of the format at this well-known studio. The experienced editors associated with the studio actually scrub through the video and delete the unwanted material like floor-filming and lens-cap filming. The VHS to DVD transfer at Alive Studio is followed by a detailed and thematically accomplish task, and carried out by their highly experienced film editors.



Their Professional editing decks and Teranax Processing Units works on high quality de-interlacing and temporal recursive noise reduction to bring the dull looking video to DVD transfer a miraculous achievement.



About Alive Studio

Located in Devon in the South of England they at Alive Studio specializes in the transfer and restoration of old cine film, video and camcorder tapes, and 35mm slides. They work in High Definition and offer everything from raw hard-drive files ready for their clients to edit, through to finished DVDs and Blu-rays. All orders are given a FREE Karishma account where films and photos are hosted online for FREE so one can share them with friends and family around the world. They also work for museums, TV companies, documentary makers, archive facilities, historians and members of the general public.



To know more visit: http://www.alivestudios.co.uk/

