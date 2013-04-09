Alive Studio Offers Its Exclusive Phoenix Cine Film Transfer System

Newton Abbot, Devon -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Alive Studio has comes up with the Phoenix cine film transfer system. This cine film transfer system is known for producing a true one-to-one frame scan from all cine film formats including 8mm, super 8, 16mm and 9.5mm. The process of converting a cine film to DVD in this film transfer is unique and resembles perfection at work. They guide the film over their 2K film scanner and take digital images of each and every cell of cine film.



A representative at Alive Studio stated “With Over 13,000 customers we specialize in the transfer and restoration of old cine film, video and camcorder tapes, and 35mm slides. We continue to innovate and lead the industry with state of art technology and style of scanning. With our Phoenix cine film transfer system we are outstanding in serving Museums, Archives etc. and in converting all 8 mm cine film to DVD format”.



This renowned studio has been providing with High-Definition version of their films. They have been offering their HD services from almost over a year now. The 35 mm slides to digital at this studio are being done in all HD slides. The experienced professionals at this studio use high definition and latest equipment with HD scanners.



Keeping itself in-tune with the modern trends and situation requirements, the studio serves the customers with all HD solutions and services through quality transfer systems.



About Alive Studio

Located in Devon in the South of England they at Alive studio specializes in the transfer and restoration of old cine film, video and camcorder tapes, and 35mm slides. They work in High Definition and offer everything from raw hard-drive files ready for their clients to edit, through to finished DVDs and Blu-rays. All orders are given a FREE Karishma account where films and photos are hosted online for FREE so one can share them with friends and family around the world. They also work for museums, TV companies, documentary makers, archive facilities, historians and members of the general public.



To know more visit: http://www.alivestudios.co.uk/



Contact Details:

Walmer Towers

Moles Lane

Newton Abbot

Devon

TQ12 5LS