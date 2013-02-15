Alive Studios Announces 25% Sale on Transfer Orders

Newton Abbot, Devon -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Alive Studios, a renowned company specializes in film-making, photography and graphic-designing has now announced 25% sale, it will be effective till the end of January, 2013. In fact, this special offer is perfect for all those people who prefer perfection and flawless photographs or films. The services on which discount of 25% is being provided are video to DVD transfer, cine film transfer, 35MM slide transfer and many more.



“Please remember - In 2012, the January Sale was the ONLY sale Alive Studios had... and we took literally thousands of orders, pushing our lead times to over 4 months for some products - so don't miss out! Get your order straight away”, a representative of the studio stated in a Press Conference



The ongoing season sale endows customers and companies with the opportunity to get lower prices for the products that they would otherwise buy at higher prices. The discounts are provided on every transfer orders like DVD transfer VHS and transfer VHS to DVD. The studio ensures that there would be no alteration in the service and the upshots will be as perfect as one can imagine.



For seventeen years http://www.alivestudios.co.uk has been fulfilling the needs from many people, TV companies, historians, archive facilities and documentary makers. It has its team of highly talented and experienced people who convert video to DVD; Betamax to DVD; convert VHS to DVD and many more, and do not leave a chance for the people to make any compliant against their efficiency in work.



About Alive Studios

Alive Studios’ products have touched the lives of over 13,000 people. Whether that's through restoring an archive of old family cine film, scanning a collection of 35mm slides or restoring a Betamax tape previously thought irreparable. It is a professional film scanning and image processing studio. Located in Devon in the South of England, it specializes in the transfer and restoration of old film and images. It works for museums, TV companies, documentary makers, archive facilities, historians and members of the general public, etc. amongst others.