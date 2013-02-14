Alive Studios Offer Biggest Sale of the Year with Massive 25% off on Every New Transfer Order Placed

Newtwo Abbot, Devon -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Alive studio the pioneers of cine film transfer in UK and without doubt the largest cine film transfer company continue to innovate the industry through their professional services of High Definition transfer of all cine film formats, either from vhs to dvd transfer or from mini dv to dvd . The company is offering a hefty discount of 25% on every new transfer order placed to their already amazing prices. The company specializes in transferring cine films to DVD, Blu-ray and digital formats suitable for computer editing and archiving, as well as FREE Karishma accounts allowing their clients to share the film with friends and family online.



Alive studio have been scanning cine film since 2000, and in 2010 replaced all equipment with HD scanners for enhanced performance of transferring cine films to dvd In May 2012 they made an industry-changing decision to supply every single customer with a High-Definition version as a replacement of their VHS films. As leaders in the industry they feel a strong responsibility towards setting the standard of quality, and supplying high-quality DVDs to each and every customer. They have an amazing range of HD files for their clients, to choose from.



The company appreciates that many people still do not have Blu-ray players in their homes, and require a DVD so they can enjoy their movie on their existing equipment. Thereby as an alternative the company provides all their customers with a box-set containing a Blu-ray disc and a DVD disc - at no extra cost.



About Alive Studio

They at Alive studio specialise in the transfer and restoration of old cine film, video and camcorder tapes, and 35mm slides. They work in High Definition and offer everything from raw hard-drive files ready for their clients to edit, through to finished DVDs and Blu-rays. All orders are given a FREE Karishma account where films and photos are hosted online for FREE so one can share them with friends and family around the world. They also work for museums, TV companies, documentary makers, archive facilities, historians and members of the general public. To know more visit: http://www.alivestudios.co.uk/