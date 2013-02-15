Newton Abbot, Devon -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Alive Studios offers crystal-clear, super-sharp and flicker free cine film transfer in the UK. The company is a pioneer in cine film transfer in the UK. Without doubt the largest cine film transfer company, it continues to innovate, being the only company to offer true High Definition transfer for all cine film formats. The company has custom-built scanning machines that offer incredible quality at amazing prices.



The company also offers high definition cine film to DVD transfer. It has the exclusive Phoenix cine film transfer system that produces a true one-to-one frame scan for all cine film formats including 8mm, super 8, 16mm and 9.5 mm. Designed to handle very old, brittle film, the company gently guides the film over the 2k film scanner and takes digital images of each and every cell of the film.



The company uses the world's most advanced video converter to transfer all the analogue and digital tapes. When the company scans the films in high definition, it captures the information that the camera originally recorded.



Apart from cine film to DVD transfer, the company also offers incredibly high quality 35mm slide transfers. Incredibly high quality scanning service for 35mm slides, transparencies and photos. The company offers full high resolution scans in JPEG format and beautiful slideshows on DVD, as well as full high definition version on Blu-ray.



Every slide is individually scanned using a high-end low noise 3-line CCD sensor built specifically for 35mm slides. The company also offers the best quality 8mm film to DVD transfer possible. It uses the world's best professional motion picture film scanners for 8mm, 9.5mm, and 16mm film.



About Alive Studios

Alive Studios specialises in the transfer and restoration of old cine film, video and camcorder tapes and 35mm slides. It works in High Definition and offers everything from ready to edit raw hard-drive files to finished DVDs and Blu-Rays. The company is the first choice for film professionals and the public too, meaning everyone can have professional studio quality work at high street prices. Run by the owners and their family, the staff at Alive Studios is friendly, helpful and very knowledgeable. Located in Devon, the company offers free collection from anywhere in the UK.



