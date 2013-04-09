Alive Studio's Uses Teranex 3D Processing Technology for the Highest Quality Conversion

Newton Abbot, Devon -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Alive Studio, the pioneers of cine film transfer in the UK, uses Teranex 3D Processors feature patented processing technology, the highest quality conversion between video standards, frame rates and resolutions. With extremely high quality de-interlacing and temporal recursive voice reduction, Alive Studio always delivers and perfects the conversion of Video to DVD transfer.



A representative at Alive Studio stated, “We don't directly copy any video for converting it into a DVD. Our Teranex features proprietary and patented Pixel Motion de-interlacing algorithms so you get improved image quality by maintaining vertical resolution. Our conversion of Betamax to HD version of DVD is second to none. With our Betamax to DVD makes it easy to relive your memories with professional and affordable Betamax to DVD conversion.”



Alive Studio also converts Hi8(High-Band Video8 )video to DVD as Hi8 was a popular format for videotapes camcorders that now don't work with modern players. Burning a Hi8 video to DVD with custom DVD menu templates and creating the DVD version of it with all video formats including MP4, MOV is made easy at Alive studio.



Every transfer that is carried by Alive Studio is done manually. With all fine tuning which is finally adjusted to the specific needs of each tape to get the best results possible, the organization is all set to help clients get better output.



About Alive Studio

Located in Devon in the South of England they at Alive studio specializes in the transfer and restoration of old cine film, video and camcorder tapes, and 35mm slides. They work in High Definition and offer everything from raw hard-drive files ready for their clients to edit, through to finished DVDs and Blu-rays. All orders are given a FREE Karishma account where films and photos are hosted online for FREE so one can share them with friends and family around the world. They also work for museums, TV companies, documentary makers, archive facilities, historians and members of the general public. To know more visit: http://www.alivestudios.co.uk/



Contact:

Walmer Towers

Moles Lane

Newton Abbot

Devon

TQ12 5LS