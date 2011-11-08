Alkali Scientific Expands Laboratory Supply Product Catalog Offerings

Waverly, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2011 -- Alkali Scientific, a laboratory supply company, is furthering its goal to become a one-stop shop for laboratory supplies with the recent addition of hundreds of new products to their online catalog. The company specializes in consumable laboratory supplies such as pipette tips, test tubes, and other plasticware.



Research laboratories are tightening their belts due to funding shortfalls and pending adverse government legislation at a time of massive breakthrough potential. The conundrum is how to afford the latest lab equipment and testing supplies at a time when these are the only areas where cuts can be made. Alkali Scientific is responding by expanding their online catalog beyond laboratory equipment, DNA and RNA testing kits, electrophoresis supplies and reagents to include hundreds of necessary laboratory consumable products.



Alkali Scientific grew out of collaboration with the University of Northern Iowa’s Business Incubator Services. In May of this year, the science supply company launched a robust e-commerce Website to enable nationwide reach to the scientific community. “Our goal has always been to provide educational, private, medical, and government research labs with high quality laboratory supplies at discount pricing,” said Alkali Scientific CEO Will Cousin.



To that end, the lab supply store has expanded its glassware, pipettes, biology supplies and other categories in order to provide laboratories with convenient one-stop shopping. Their glassware category now offers glass test tubes, flasks, and media bottles as well as single and double metric scale graduated cylinders.



The pipette category now offers more cost-effective solutions for mechanical pipettes in various volumes as well as serological pipettes. “We saw a need for more pipettes suited for educational institutions and we’ve been seeing increased demand for the serological pipettes,” said Cousin. We are dedicated to doing everything we can to spur research and help labs find affordable ways to save money without compromising on quality.”



About Alkali Scientific LLC

Alkali Scientific distributes laboratory supplies, lab chemicals, lab organizers, electrophoresis supplies and laboratory equipment to educational, medical, government, and private research facilities all over the world. In addition, the company manufactures its own consumable plastic products and distributes them alongside other products and brands. The Waverly, Iowa-based company has increased focus on building their online catalog to address the growing number of labs looking to the Web for supplies. Alkali Scientific’s robust e-commerce platform has helped the company attract new customers and grow as a leader in the scientific research supply industry.