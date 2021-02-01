Alkalife Announces Their Winning Slot on Best Review Guide's Top 10 pH Drops of 2021

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- Alkalife is pleased to announce that Best Reviews Guide has awarded them the number 1 designation on their Top 10 pH Drops of January 2021 round-up. Graded on a scale of 1 to 10, Alkalife edged out the 9 other pH drops on the list, winning its title with a near-perfect score of 9.6.



Best Reviews Guide is a data-driven consumer tool designed to guide customers to the best products on the market. The review website takes several factors into account when it calculates a product's given score, including product features, online popularity, consumer reviews, brand reputation, average prices, reviews from Best Reviews Guide's team of experts, and other considerations. On the Top 10 pH drops of 2021, Alkalife pH Booster Drops won in each of these categories.



Those interested in learning more about Alkalife and pH Booster Drops are encouraged to reach out to the team or visit https://www.alkalife.com/ today.



About Alkalife

Formulated by scientist, inventor, and Reverse Aging author Sang Whang, Alkalife's long-standing reputation speaks volumes. After nearly four decades of business, Alkalife has paved the way for many conversations surrounding the importance of pH in water, in the human body, and even in the food industry.



Sang was undoubtedly a pioneer. When Alkalife first launched, there weren't any other pH enhancing products supplements available. Now that people are noticing the effect of pH on degenerative diseases and other health ailments, there are many more products on the market. Even in the face of worthy competition, Alkalife pH Booster drops will exceed consumer expectations.



For more information, visit https://www.alkalife.com/ today.