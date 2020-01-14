Alkylated Naphthalene Market Projected to Attain Valuation US$ 150 Mn by 2026

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2020 -- According to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled 'Alkylated Naphthalene Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,' the global alkylated naphthalene market was valued at around US$ 100 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period. Expansion in the global alkylated naphthalene market is attributed to factors such as increase in demand for alkylated naphthalene in automotive engine and gear oil applications. Alkylated naphthalene is used to replace some proportion of synthetic base oil in the lubricant formulations. It provides superior thermal and thermo-oxidative stability of the lubricant formulation. This improves the overall shelf life and performance of lubricants. The alkylated naphthalene market in Asia Pacific is expanding at a significant pace due to the increase in demand for alkylated naphthalene in automotive engine and gear oil applications.



Increase in Automobile Sales to Drive Alkylated Naphthalene Market



The automotive sector is a major consumer of lubricants. Furthermore, usage of lubricants is imperative in the automotive sector, which increases dependence on lubricants and alkylated naphthalene. Rapid growth in population and rise in disposable income have propelled the demand for passenger and commercial vehicles. The global sales of cars and commercial vehicles stood at 96.8 million units in 2017. This increase in the sales of cars is augmenting the demand for finished lubricants and alkylated naphthalene. Increase in disposable income and easy finance options have made the purchase of cars easy for the common man. Lubricants are imperative for the smooth functioning of vehicles. This, in turn, fuels the demand for lubricants.



Several economic factors such as over-production of crude oil, slowdown in the demand for oil from China, changes in energy portfolios of countries lead to fluctuations in oil prices. Crude oil is an indirect raw material employed in the production of alkylated naphthalene, the price fluctuations in crude oil reflect that of alkylated naphthalene. These factors have created volatility in alkylated naphthalene prices and demand for alkylated naphthalene. Volatility of raw material prices restraining the production of and demand for alkylated naphthalene.



Standard Grade to Dominate the Alkylated Naphthalene Market



In terms of grade, the global alkylated naphthalene market has been bifurcated into standard and food grade. The standard grade segment is anticipated to dominate the market due to its excellent cost to performance ratio. Additionally, extensive use of standard grade alkylated naphthalene in applications such as automotive engine and gear oils is anticipated to drive the market in the near future. The food grade segment is anticipated to expand at a significant pace from 2018 to 2026.



22–65 SUS Segment to Dominate the Alkylated Naphthalene Market



Based on viscosity Index, the global alkylated naphthalene market has been divided into 22–65 SUS, 65–90 SUS, 90–115 SUS, and above 115 SUS. The 22–65 SUS segment is anticipated to dominate the market due to the increase in consumption of these alkylated naphthalene in the automotive applications across the globe. Additionally, this segment is also anticipated to expand at a significant pace from 2018 to 2026.



Rise in Usage of Alkylated Naphthalene in Developing Economies to Create Opportunities



In terms of region, the global alkylated naphthalene market has been divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Rapid urbanization in emerging countries such as China, India, and Mexico is boosting the demand for new construction in these countries. This is driving the demand for concrete admixtures in these countries. In turn, this is propelling the global alkylated naphthalene market.



Few Key Players Operate in Highly-consolidated Alkylated Naphthalene Market



Key players covered in this report include ExxonMobil Corporation, King Industries Inc., and NACO Corporation. ExxonMobil Corporation, is a key manufacturer of alkylated naphthalene and is the most active player in the market. These companies operate across the globe. This helps them establish control over the value chain and sustain their leading position in the market.