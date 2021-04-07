All 4 Kids: A Dependable Baby Store in Australia Provides Trampoline with Safety Nets and Wooden Toys Online

Campbellfield, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2021 -- All 4 Kids is a Melbourne-based and family-owned business that designs and makes quality children gears at an economical price. They provide diverse latest furnishing solutions that can help parents create an atmosphere that will interest their children. Their products are safe to use and are of excellent quality, as all their products meet or surpass the required Australian standard. The online store also has a good relationship with various Australian baby and kids product suppliers. This has enabled them to bring more than 20 overseas products to Australian consumers.



In response to a query about their services, the spokesperson of All 4 Kids commented, "Our customer service team can help you with your decision as regards what product would be most suitable for your kids. We are also careful when choosing our overseas suppliers, as we ensure only those who can make fantastic furniture and toys are patronised by us."



At All 4 Kids, they offer trampoline with safety nets which come in different sizes. They can be used by families or people going on picnics to jump safely, as it features an 8-row UV-resistant jumping mat with a high-quality galvanized spring. All their trampolines come with an inner safety net around the mat which separates the padded springs from the jumping area. The maximum weight of anyone that should use the product varies with the available different types. This product also comes with a 12-month warranty, and all discovered manufacturer fault has to be reported within 30 days after the item has been received. Interested individuals can get trampoline with safety nets online by visiting their website.



The spokesperson of All 4 Kids further commented, "We have it as a custom to contact our customers if items they have placed an order for are not in stock. Our prices are very competitive as we have cut out middlemen who would have added their own cost to the products. All items bought from us are sent via regular parcel without insurance, and they reach recipients within 3-4 working days. The services we use are Fastway courier, Australia Post E-parcel, hunter express, TNT and Allied express."



Furthermore, All 4 Kids offers various types of wooden toys for different age groups of children. They include Bigjigs Wooden Stacking Rainbow, Kinderfeets Kinderboard, tender leaf toys, and more. Parents can order wooden toys in Australia for their children by visiting All 4 Kids' website for various toys.



About All 4 Kids

All 4 Kids is a complete online baby store in Australia. From bedroom furniture, cheap baby cots to storage furniture, they have everything that a parent needs to design the room of their children at an affordable price. Their products are of good quality, and customers do not need to worry about anything they purchase from them, as their online reviews prove a lot about their products.



Contact Information:

All 4 Kids

Phone: 1300882061

Website: www.all4kidsonline.com.au