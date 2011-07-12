All Aboard Benefits Proves That Travel Medical Insurance Is a Necessity, Not a Luxury

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2011 -- There are times when taking a risk is the norm, but heading overseas without organizing the appropriate travel insurance beforehand is not one of them. Whether a quick weekend away, a prepaid holiday or a long term overseas commitment, travel insurance is a must, and something that must be treated with prime importance when planning any overseas trip.



It can be incredibly frustrating for travelers when a holiday is canceled or cut short by unforeseeable circumstances, and if struck by illness in a foreign country, medical fees or unexpected hospital visits can quickly rack up to thousands of dollars... an expense that will, most likely, not have been budgeted for and will bring financial strain, further adding to the bad experience of a disrupted vacation or postponed business trip.



With increasing numbers of people choosing to travel and new demographics of people being bitten by the travel bug, travel health insurance is no longer a case of one size fits all. This is why All Aboard Benefits international travel health insurance offers specifically tailored insurance packages based on individual needs.



All Aboard Benefits offers a range of international travel insurance packages and extras with every kind of traveler in mind. Short term policies are available for overseas stays of up to three years, including special gap year policies for students, and expatriate insurance offers permanent, long-term medical insurance that is renewable after one year. Cruise insurance is also available as an essential security measure for those departing on cruises from the US and Canada



International group travel insurance policies are available for trips carrying multiple people, such as church groups and student travel groups, and these can be customized based upon the groups’ needs. Corporate travel medical plans available for companies who are sending employees out of their home country to a destination where they will do not qualify for local insurance programs.



Furthermore, All Aboard Benefits’ website is a one-stop shop for travel insurance know how, offering a comprehensive listing of all available insurance solutions for business and leisure trips, including information on visas. Plus, the All Aboard Benefits website offers quick and easy insurance quotes to help travelers find out the most suitable travel medical insurance for them, including specialized insurance such as the high limit accident insurance plan and AirMed traveller memberships. Policies can be purchased online and documents will be emailed within 24 hours.



