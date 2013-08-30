All About Beagle Puppies, Speedy Publishing's New Pets Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- From Janet Long comes a great book published under the imprint Pets Unchained.



Learn how to lead a full and rewarding life with your Beagle Puppy and watch them develop into a mature healthy Beagle! In Fact, if you want to learn all you can about Beagle Puppies, then you've come to the right place! The Beagle is a very loving breed that will be devoted to you throughout their entire lives... Discover... o What to look for in a Beagle owner or breeder o When is the Beagle puppy old enough to leave the mother o How to choose the right Beagle puppy for YOU o What to watch for o Paperwork o Questions to ask o Bringing the Beagle puppy home o Preparation at home o Arrival o Introducing the family o Keeping a healthy Beagle puppy o Good nutrition o Vaccinations and vet visits o Common Beagle puppy health problems Act now and get How to Train your Beagle. With our No Quibble, Money Back Guarantee really have nothing to lose but everything to gain. A loving, caring, more rewarding relationship with your chosen friend. Take care of yourself and your Beagle Be prepared to care Keywords: About Beagle Puppies, Beagle Puppies for sale, Beagle breeders, Beagle puppy for sale, Beagle puppies, Beagle puppy information, Beagle rescue How to Train Your Beagle Want to learn how to be in control of your Beagle? Training your Beagle puppy o Basic commands o Common puppy problems o Housetraining o Barking o Biting or nipping o Jumping up o Leash problems o Choosing a trainer or a class o Training your adult Beagle o Particular training challenges with a Beagle o Common adult Beagle problems and solutions o Biting and nipping o Barking or Chasing other animals o Aggression towards other animals o Chewing o Digging o Anxiety o Running away o Pulling on the leash o Coprophagy o Constantly distracted Are all covered in this EASY to understand book. Act now and get How to Train your Beagle. With our No Quibble, Money Back Guarantee really have nothing to lose but everything to gain. A loving, caring, more rewarding relationship with your chosen friend. Fiz



About The Author: Dogs Sake

For Dogs Sake® are a small not for profit organisation that commission breed experts and enthusiast to write about their favourite breed. We then publish the work and donate to breed specific or generic dog shelter charities. If you would like to nominate or indeed you run a breed specific charitable organisation for the well being or betterment of dogs, please write to us including a Charity No: website address & your mission statement for us to consider your charity/organisation for our donation fund at donations@fordogssake.org



Pick up a copy of All About Beagle Puppies at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



All About Beagle Puppies at Barnes and Noble.Com http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/?ean=9781908793423



All About Beagle Puppies at EbookStore.Sony.Com https://ebookstore.sony.com/ebook/janet-long/all-about-beagle-puppies/_/R-400000000000001101642?in_merch=Global_SubjectLanding_New%20Arrivals_US



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All About Beagle Puppies * by Janet Long

Publication Date: July 30, 2013

Digital ISBN: 9781908793423

Print ISBN: 9781908793423

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