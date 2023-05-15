All About Bigfoot with Guest Cryptozoologist Eric Altman

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2023 -- Join us on Spirit Speak, Exploring the Afterlife on the VoiceAmerica Variety network to learn the truth about the existence and characteristics of Bigfoot. Our guest will be Eric Altman, a Cryptozoologist and Paranormal enthusiast specializing in researching the Bigfoot/Sasquatch phenomenon with a combined 43 years of study, field research, and investigations. Eric is a well-respected field investigator, contributing author, founder, and Director of the Pennsylvania Cryptozoology Society, one of the founding members and Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Bigfoot Society.



For over 23 years, Eric is a much sought-after public speaker on the topics of Bigfoot and other paranormal topics across the country. Eric has appeared in various documentaries, films, and television programs about Bigfoot on the Travel Channel's Paranormal Declassified and the Discovery plus series "Fright Club" and the Recent Small Town Monsters 6 episode series "Sasquatch Unearthed: The Ridge." To learn more about Eric, visit his websites:



www.ericaltman.net

www.pabigfoot.com

www.pacryptosociety.com



In addition to our interview with Eric, we will channel with the spirit of a Bigfoot and allow Eric to ask him questions. This will be a very unique show. You will find that you might not understand all that is going on around you.



www.voiceamerica.com/show/4122



About Barry and Connie Strohm

Barry Strohm was born near Hershey, Pennsylvania. He obtained a Business Management degree at Lehigh University and later obtained a Civil Engineering license. During his working career he was a construction estimator, and worked in concrete plant and stone quarry management. As he approached retirement age, Strohm realized that he had a unique ability to communicate with the spirit world. He is currently the author of eight books dealing with all aspects of the afterlife, a host of two podcasts, and a radio show, Channeling History, on the Para X network. He has over 350 videos based upon spirit communication on his YouTube channel. He and his wife of 58 years, Connie, will be bringing his knowledge and experience to VoiceAmerica. Connie was born in Carlisle, Pennsylvania but moved to Harrisburg at an early age. She attended Central Dauphin High School and the University of Pittsburgh. After raising two daughters, she worked in the Maryland State Legislature and later became assistant to the Secretary of State of Maryland. She currently assists in all spirit channellings and is co-host of podcasts and radio shows.



About Spirits Speak – Exploring the Afterlife with Connie and Barry Strohm

Tuesdays at 9 AM on VoiceAmerica Variety Channel

Barry Strohm will use his unique gift of spirit communication to explore all aspects of incarnate life as well as the afterlife. He is the author of eight books dealing with channeling spirits, aliens, Archangels and even Jesus. He is truly an expert in all things dealing with the afterlife and the goal of our show is to share that information with listeners. Each show will feature a segment where we will channel with a spirit from the other side. There will be shows where listeners can call in and ask their own questions of the host.



