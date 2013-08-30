All About Border Collie Puppies, Speedy Publishing's New Pets Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- From Caroline Smith comes a great book published under the imprint Pets Unchained.



Learn how to lead a full and rewarding life with your Border Collie Puppy and watch them develop into a mature healthy Border Collie! In Fact, if you want to learn all you can about Border Collie Puppies, then you've come to the right place! The Border Collie is a very loving breed that will be devoted to you throughout their entire lives... Discover... o What to look for in a Border Collie owner or breeder o When is the Border Collie puppy old enough to leave the mother o How to choose the right Border Collie puppy for YOU o What to watch for o Paperwork o Questions to ask o Bringing the Border Collie puppy home o Preparation at home o Arrival o Introducing the family o Keeping a healthy Border Collie puppy o Good nutrition o Vaccinations and vet visits o Common Border Collie puppy health problems Act now and get How to Train your Border Collie. With our No Quibble, Money Back Guarantee really have nothing to lose but everything to gain. A loving, caring, more rewarding relationship with your chosen friend. Take care of yourself and your Border Collie Caroline



About Caroline Smith

For Dogs Sake® are a small not for profit organisation that commission breed experts and enthusiast to write about their favourite breed. We then publish the work and donate to breed specific or generic dog shelter charities. If you would like to nominate or indeed you run a breed specific charitable organisation for the well being or betterment of dogs, please write to us including a Charity No: website address & your mission statement for us to consider your charity/organisation for our donation fund at donations@fordogssake.org



Pick up a copy of All About Border Collie Puppies at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



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All About Border Collie Puppies * by Caroline Smith

Publication Date: October 1, 2006

Digital ISBN: 9781628842814

Print ISBN: 9781628842814

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