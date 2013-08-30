All About Coconut Oil, Speedy Publishing's New Health, Fitness & Dieting Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- From Frances P Robinson comes a great book published under the imprint Speedy Publishing Books.



All About Coconut Oil- Its Uses And Benefits? explains many benefits of using coconut oil for various things ranging from cooking to skin care. It seemed everywhere the author turned she heard people talking about using Coconut Oil. A co-worker at work drinks it in her coffee. Her boss spreads it on her toast with cinnamon for breakfast. A customer claims it has helped her husband with Alzheimer improve. Then she was watching a segment on the 700 club where they interview a man with problems who amazingly demonstrated how he improved from Parkinson symptoms in only 2 weeks by using coconut oil. Being an avid researcher she relentlessly studied the subject. Although she found minimal scientific proof of benefits she concluded that thousands across the country using it and claiming benefits couldn?t all be wrong. It?s a subject that needed more exposure and she decided to write this book with that intent. While there seems to be many benefits caution was purposely taken to warn of potentially dangerous allergic reactions that could affect a very small percentage of those who use it. Topics covered: -The History of Coconut Oil -Typical Uses of Coconut Oil -Nutritional Benefits of Coconut Oil -External Uses of Coconut Oil -Using Coconut Oil for Beauty -Can You Take Too Much? -Dealing With Allergies to Coconut Oil -Other Facts and Tips about Coconut Oil -Fabulous Coconut Oil Claims The subject is well timed as we are in a period where more and more people are seeking natural ways to better health and well-being. Coconut oil is not new as it has been around for centuries its just that it is not being used to its full potential. ?All About Coconut Oil- Its Uses And Benefits? will help you discover that potential.



About Frances P Robinson

It seemed everywhere the author turned people were talking about the benefits of Coconut Oil. A co-worker drinks it in her coffee. Her boss spreads it on toast with cinnamon for breakfast. A customer claims it helped her husbands' Alzheimer symptoms. Another claimed her husbands' Parkinson symptoms improved in 2 weeks after using coconut oil. Although the author found no verifiable proof (due to lack of clinical studies), she concluded that thousands across the country claiming benefits couldn't all be wrong. After extensive research this book was written to inform and educate readers about the benefits of coconut oil. Frances P Robinson is the author of numerous articles written for a local magazine and newspaper. In 2012, she started writing books on a variety of topics for publication. She is married, mother of 2 adult children, grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of twins. She resides in Covington Louisiana.



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All About Coconut Oil * by Frances P Robinson

Publication Date: March 8, 2013

Digital ISBN: 9781628842043

Print ISBN: 9781628842036

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