All About Cruising, Speedy Publishing's New Travel Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- From Frances P Robinson comes a great book published under the imprint Speedy Publishing Books.



"All About Cruising...Guide for First Time Cruisers" covers details that most cruise books overlook. Excited about going on your first cruise? You should be! Going on a cruise is tons of fun but I bet you have plenty questions. Most people do. People new to cruising don't know what to expect, when to do things or where to go. Not knowing this information can confuse anyone cruising for the first time. Find your answers in this detailed guide and avoid much of that uncertainty. As a result you'll have a much more memorable and enjoyable cruise experience!



About Frances P Robinson

For many years my husband Larry wanted to go on a cruise. I always refused because I didn't know if I could handle the motion. (Going on a cruise was a big leap of faith for me because I get sick after 2 hours of car travel.) An opportunity arose to join family members on a 5 day cruise. I bravely decided to try it and planned to double up on motion sickness preventative methods. I took motion sickness pills and wore a motion sickness wrist band around the clock. IT WORKED! Now 7 cruises later I'm writing about the many details of cruising for first timers. I remember how confusing it was the first time trying to learn what to do, when and where. Although the contents of this book may be boring for the seasoned cruiser it should be a valuable guide for first timers. Frances P Robinson started writing for a local magazine and newspaper in 1995 after her husband suffered a work related accident. She is married, mother of 2 adult children, grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of twins. She resides in Covington Louisiana.



Pick up a copy of All About Cruising at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



All About Cruising at Amazon.Com http://www.amazon.com/All-About-Cruising-ebook/dp/B00DT8OVR8



All About Cruising at Barnes and Noble.Com http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/?ean=9781628841244



Read what other people are saying about All About Cruising on GoodReads.Com http://www.goodreads.com/book/show/18174598-all-about-cruising



All About Cruising * by Frances P Robinson

Publication Date: June 20, 2013

Digital ISBN: 9781628841244

Print ISBN: 9781628841237

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