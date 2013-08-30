All About English Springer Spaniel Puppies, Speedy Publishing's New Pets Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- From Jack Stanner comes a great book published under the imprint Pets Unchained.



Learn how to lead a full and rewarding life with your English Springer Spaniel Puppy and watch them develop into a mature healthy English Springer Spaniel! In Fact, if you want to learn all you can about English Springer Spaniel Puppies, then you've come to the right place! The English Springer Spaniel is a very loving breed that will be devoted to you throughout their entire lives... Discover... o What to look for in a English Springer Spaniel owner or breeder o When is the English Springer Spaniel puppy old enough to leave the mother o How to choose the right English Springer Spaniel puppy for YOU o What to watch for o Paperwork o Questions to ask o Bringing the English Springer Spaniel puppy home o Preparation at home o Arrival o Introducing the family o Keeping a healthy English Springer Spaniel puppy o Good nutrition o Vaccinations and vet visits o Common English Springer Spaniel puppy health problems Act now and get How to Train your English Springer Spaniel. With our No Quibble, Money Back Guarantee really have nothing to lose but everything to gain. A loving, caring, more rewarding relationship with your chosen friend. Be prepared to care Take care of yourself and your English Springer Spaniel Jack



About For Dogs Sake®

For Dogs Sake® are a small not for profit organisation that commission breed experts and enthusiast to write about their favourite breed. We then publish the work and donate to breed specific or generic dog shelter charities. If you would like to nominate or indeed you run a breed specific charitable organisation for the well being or betterment of dogs, please write to us including a Charity No: website address & your mission statement for us to consider your charity/organisation for our donation fund at donations@fordogssake.org



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All About English Springer Spaniel Puppies * by Jack Stanner

Publication Date: December 1, 2012

Digital ISBN: 9781628842838

Print ISBN: 9781628842838

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