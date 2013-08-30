All About Havanese Puppies, Speedy Publishing's New Pets Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- From Jenny Milbrook comes a great book published under the imprint Pets Unchained.



Learn how to lead a full and rewarding life with your Havanese Puppy and watch them develop into a mature healthy Havanese! In Fact, if you want to learn all you can about Havanese Puppies, then you've come to the right place! The Havanese is a very loving breed that will be devoted to you throughout their entire lives... Discover... o What to look for in a Havanese owner or breeder o When is the Havanese puppy old enough to leave the mother o How to choose the right Havanese puppy for YOU o What to watch for o Paperwork o Questions to ask o Bringing the Havanese puppy home o Preparation at home o Arrival o Introducing the family o Keeping a healthy Havanese puppy o Good nutrition o Vaccinations and vet visits o Common Havanese puppy health problems Act now and get How to Train your Havanese. With our No Quibble, Money Back Guarantee really have nothing to lose but everything to gain. A loving, caring, more rewarding relationship with your chosen friend. Take care of yourself and your Havanese Be prepared to care Jenny



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Pick up a copy of All About Havanese Puppies at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



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All About Havanese Puppies * by Jenny Milbrook

Publication Date: September 1, 2012

Digital ISBN: 9781628842845

Print ISBN: 9781628842845

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