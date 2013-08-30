All About Husky Puppies, Speedy Publishing's New Pets Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- From Gerry Blake comes a great book published under the imprint Pets Unchained.



Learn how to lead a full and rewarding life with your Husky Puppy and watch them develop into a mature healthy Husky! In Fact, if you want to learn all you can about Husky Puppies, then you've come to the right place! The Husky is a very loving breed that will be devoted to you throughout their entire lives... Discover... o What to look for in a Husky owner or breeder o When is the Husky puppy old enough to leave the mother o How to choose the right Husky puppy for YOU o What to watch for o Paperwork o Questions to ask o Bringing the Husky puppy home o Preparation at home o Arrival o Introducing the family o Keeping a healthy Husky puppy o Good nutrition o Vaccinations and vet visits o Common Husky puppy health problems Act now and get How to Train your Husky. With our No Quibble, Money Back Guarantee really have nothing to lose but everything to gain. A loving, caring, more rewarding relationship with your chosen friend. Be prepared to care Take care of yourself and your Husky Gerry



About For Dogs Sake®

For Dogs Sake® are a small not for profit organisation that commission breed experts and enthusiast to write about their favourite breed. We then publish the work and donate to breed specific or generic dog shelter charities. If you would like to nominate or indeed you run a breed specific charitable organisation for the well being or betterment of dogs, please write to us including a Charity No: website address & your mission statement for us to consider your charity/organisation for our donation fund at donations@fordogssake.org



Pick up a copy of All About Husky Puppies at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



All About Husky Puppies at Barnes and Noble.Com http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/?ean=9781628842852



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All About Husky Puppies * by Gerry Blake

Publication Date: June 1, 2006

Digital ISBN: 9781628842852

Print ISBN: 9781628842852

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