All About Jack Russells, Speedy Publishing's New Crafts, Hobbies & Home Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- From J. Sparrow comes a great book published under the imprint Speedy Publishing Books.



Get The Definitive Jack Russell Terrier Ownership Guide. Whether you own a Jack Russell, or are considering it, existing owners agree that this is the "must have" owner's manual. Jack Russells' are extremely rewarding companions that develop loyal bonds with their owners. The breed dates back centuries, and to this day they are most well-known for their unwavering protective nature and ability to serve as loyal companions. This comprehensive owners guide provides you with the most critical information, resources, and training strategies needed to successfully raise and care for your Jack Russell. From choosing the right puppy, to caring for your Jack Russell, the information within this guide will serve as your "go to" resource for years to come. Highlights from the The Complete Guide to Jack Russell Terriers: ? The Right and Wrong Reasons for Buying a Jack Russell ? Breed Overview and Ownership Expectations ? How the Jack Russell Adoption Process Really Works ? All About Jack Russell Puppies ? Preparing Your Home for a Jack Russell ? How to Keep Your Dog Healthy, Safe, and Happy ? Common Health Problems ? Caring for Jack Russell Health Issues ? Exercise & Activity Expectations ? Showing Your Jack Russell ? Training for Guard Dogs, Therapy Dogs, Herding Dogs, & More ? The Aging Process and Life Expectations ? Hundreds of Tips and Answers to Frequently Asked Questions As with all dog breeds, there are many advantages and disadvantages to owning a Jack Russell. From the day you bring home your new puppy, or adopt, you will be bombarded with questions and concerns. It is critical that you have all of the required proper care information available, at any time, so that you do not make any costly errors or put your new best friend into danger. The importance of proper training and care, from the start, cannot be understated. The worst problems in Jack Russell Terrier ownership almost always start early. Be pro-active, learn everything there is to know about Jack Russell ownership, and get started on the right track. CREATIVE - SALES COPY Ultimately, this guide will prepare you for the vast array of purchasing, adoption, training, healthcare, and expectation-related information that will confront you at one time or another. This complete manual includes photographs, and nearly a dozen chapters full of useful information for your Jack Russell. Additionally, the manual includes a very helpful table of contents so that you can easily and accurately find the important information you are looking for in an instant. The complete manual is designed to help first-time dog owners and experienced individuals alike, with ease and clarity. Purchase the The Complete Guide to Jack Russell Terriers today and save yourself from costly mistakes that could create financial disasters, poor long-term behaviour, and increased stress in both you and your dog's living environment. A well-prepared Jack Russell owner makes for a happy, and healthy dog. Act now and purchase All About Jack Russells. With our No Quibble, Money Back Guarantee really have nothing to lose but everything to gain. A loving, caring, more rewarding relationship with your chosen friend. Take care of yourself and your Jack Russell.



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All About Jack Russells * by J. Sparrow

Publication Date: October 1, 2012

Digital ISBN: 9781628842418

Print ISBN: 9781628842418

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