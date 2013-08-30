All About Rottweiler Puppies, Speedy Publishing's New Pets Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- From Mary Lambert comes a great book published under the imprint Pets Unchained.



All About Rottweiler Puppies Learn how to lead a full and rewarding life with your Rottweiler Puppy and watch them develop into a mature healthy Rottweiler! In Fact, if you want to learn all you can about Rottweiler Puppies, then you've come to the right place! The Rottweiler is a very loving breed that will be devoted to you throughout their entire lives... Discover... o What to look for in a Rottweiler owner or breeder o When is the Rottweiler puppy old enough to leave the mother o How to choose the right Rottweiler puppy for YOU o What to watch for o Paperwork o Questions to ask o Bringing the Rottweiler puppy home o Preparation at home o Arrival o Introducing the family o Keeping a healthy Rottweiler puppy o Good nutrition o Vaccinations and vet visits o Common Rottweiler puppy health problems Act now and get How to Train your Rottweiler. With our No Quibble, Money Back Guarantee really have nothing to lose but everything to gain. A loving, caring, more rewarding relationship with your chosen friend. Take care of yourself and your Rottweiler Be prepared to care Mary



About For Dogs Sake®

For Dogs Sake® are a small not for profit organisation that commission breed experts and enthusiast to write about their favourite breed. We then publish the work and donate to breed specific or generic dog shelter charities. If you would like to nominate or indeed you run a breed specific charitable organisation for the well being or betterment of dogs, please write to us including a Charity No: website address & your mission statement for us to consider your charity/organisation for our donation fund at donations@fordogssake.org



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All About Rottweiler Puppies * by Mary Lambert

Publication Date: June 1, 2006

Digital ISBN: 9781628843064

Print ISBN: 9781628843064

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