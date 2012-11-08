All About W8 Kicks off First "Slimmer of the Year" Competition

Cheshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- Shedding unnecessary pounds can have a positive impact on one’s lifestyle, health, and self esteem, in addition to preventing terrible ailments such as cancer, diabetes, strokes, kidney disease, and heart conditions.



Individuals interested in making healthy changes in their life are turning to one particular UK-based weight loss programme, All About Weight, for help. The programme, designed for individuals of all ages, works by using a meal pack system that includes meal replacement shakes from All About W8. Each meal pack contains 25% of the user’s RDA for essential vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, protein, carbohydrates, and fibre, so that all basic nutritional needs are met without consuming the maximum number of calories. The meal packs can also be supplemented by special snacks in order to help the user reach their target weight.



Recently, All About W8 announced a new competition, Slimmer of the Year, created to “give recognition for the hard work and effort people have undertaken to achieve their weight loss.” The competition, which ends in February 2013, will award the winner a grand prize of a two-night trip to New York City, plus several smaller prizes for runner ups.



Participants will be judged by the following criteria: why they chose to lose the weight, the amount of weight lost, and their personal weight loss stories.



“We know that losing weight can be an extremely emotional journey, [so the] judging process will take into account key elements such as lifestyle change, relationship with food and being an inspiration to others,” explains an article on the All About W8 website.



In order to enter, individuals simply need to share their weight loss story on All About Weight’s nomination form by January 18, 2013. Additionally, friends and family with permission are also welcomed to nominate participants. Eight finalists will be chosen by January 28, 2013 to attend an award ceremony dinner in London, where the overall winner will be announced.



To sweeten the deal and encourage them with their weight loss journey, all entrants will receive an extra 20% discount on diet food delivered by All About Weight. Potential entrants are encouraged to start applying today through the form available on All About Weight's website.



About All About Weight

All About Weight is a proven weight loss programme that involves using nutritionally balanced tasty meal packs combined with low GI, low carbohydrate, and conventional healthy food selection lists. It has been designed to give speedy healthy weight loss by providing the best way possible to not only lose weight, but to change the participant’s life completely. For more information, please visit http://www.allaboutw8.co.uk