All About W8 Programme Developers Award New York Trips to Slimmer of the Year Contest Winners

Cheshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- All About W8 is pleased to announce that they have picked the winners of their Slimmer of the Year competition at a gala event in London where the winners were awarded an all-expense paid trip to New York. All About Weight is a proven weight loss programme that involves using nutritionally balanced tasty mealpacks, combined with low GI, low carbohydrate conventional healthy food selection lists.



At a gala award ceremony in London, All About Weight selected Alison Richardson as female Slimmer of the Year award winner and Robert Robertson as the male award winner. Each of the two winners received a grand prize of two nights in New York City. Every one of the thousands of All About W8 program participants was eligible to enter the contest by sharing their weight loss stories online. All entrants received an extra 20-percent discount on diet food delivered by All About Weight as a way to reward and encourage them with their weight loss journey.



“With thousands having lost weight and changed their lifestyles with the All About Weight program, we knew there were many wonderful weight loss stories that would be inspiring to everyone,” said an All AboutW8 spokesperson. “The contest is our way of showing our continued support for each and every one of them as they transform their lives.”



The two winners were chosen from among eight finalists. They included Andrew Bland, Gillian Davie, Alison Richardson, Gillian Robertson, Robert Robertson, Jodie Rowland, Clare Thompson and Paul Thompson. Andrew Barton, owner of the flagship Covent Garden salon and Andrea Tahla of Style Liberation graciously provided style makeovers for the female SOTY finalists. Barton has styled many celebrities including Elle Macpherson and Kate Moss while Tahla’s list of clients includes Barbara Streisand, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell.



Loved by the thousands of members for being as nutritious as they are delicious, the wide range of mealpacks are made up of complete formula Soya-based foods. Food mealpacks include Porridge, Spaghetti Bolognese, Vegetarian Chili, Macaroni and Cheese, Pasta Carbonara and Celebration Curry. Meal replacement shakes from AAW8 includes Vanilla, Strawberry, Banana, Rich Chocolate, Café Latte, and Cookies and Cream. Soup mealpacks include Cream of Chicken, Tomato, New and Improved Vegetable, as well as New and Improved Thai.



Members can choose from the Fast Track Plan geared to rapid weight loss, the 50/50 Plan for a flexible approach as well as the D2 Diabetic Type 2 Plan for controlling weight and blood sugar. There are a wide range of accessories to help members on their journey such as delicious treats, water-enhancing flavors as well as large and regular sized Blendi Bottle Shakers for making the perfect mix. Others include Ketosis Sticks, food activity diaries, recipes and tips books as well as task books. The website also provides extensive information on exercise plans and fitness. For more information, please visit http://www.allaboutw8.co.uk/



About All About Weight

