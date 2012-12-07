All About W8 Programme Developers Have Highly Successful Exhibitor Booth at Glasgow's Girls' Day Out

Cheshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- Makers of the speedy weight loss programme All About W8 were exhibitors at the recent successful Girls’ Day Out at Glasgow’s SECC held November 30 through December 2, 2012.



All About Weight is a proven weight loss programme that involves using nutritionally balanced tasty mealpacks, combined with low GI, low carbohydrate conventional healthy food selection lists.



Makers of the popular UK weight loss programme All About W8 were exhibitors at the recent Girls’ Day Out in Glasgow where hundreds of event goers visited the booth and many signed up for the programme. Girls' Day Out at Glasgow SECC featured more than 200 of the UK's top brands for one of the UK's biggest and best fashion and beauty shows. “We were privileged to greet hundreds of current and new members at the booth so it was a great success for us,” said an All About W8 spokesperson.



The new members from the event will join thousands that have already embarked on a life of better nutrition and healthy exercise via their All About W8 programme. The programme is made up of a variety of mealpacks designed for speedy, healthy weight loss. The wide variety of delicious mealpacks contain all of the vitamins, minerals, fatty acids and quality proteins the body needs every day.



The wide range of mealpacks products are complete formula Soya-based foods that are nutritious and packed full of goodness. Food mealpacks include Porridge, Spaghetti Bolognese, Vegetarian Chili, Macaroni and Cheese, Pasta Carbonara and Celebration Curry. Meal replacement shakes from AAW8 includes Vanilla, Strawberry, Banana, Rich Chocolate, Café Latte, and Cookies and Cream. Soup mealpacks include Cream of Chicken, Tomato, New and Improved Vegetable, as well as New and Improved Thai.



Members can choose from the Fast Track Plan geared to rapid weight loss, the 50/50 Plan for a flexible approach as well as the D2 Diabetic Type 2 Plan for controlling weight and blood sugar. There are a wide range of accessories to help members on their journey such as delicious treats, water-enhancing flavours as well as large and regular sized Blendi Bottle Shakers for making the perfect mix. Others include Ketosis Sticks, food activity diaries, recipes and tips books as well as task books. The website also provides extensive information on exercise plans and fitness.



Customer service and nutrition experts are available by phone or email to answer questions or provide assistance while the website’s FAQ section includes many of the popular questions and answers. Members can also find an All About W8 loss consultant mentor that is well equipped to offer their advice, help, and support. Additionally, plan members can read up on what others are saying with the All About W8 community forum and read the many success stories of other members online. For more information, please visit http://www.allaboutw8.co.uk/



About All About Weight

