All About Weight / All About W8 Adds New Flavors to Their Range of Meal Replacement Bars

When it comes to losing weight, clients across the globe have found success in one program, All About Weight. The program, which focuses on using a meal replacement diet, has been known to help clients achieve fast, effective, and long-term weight loss. Leading nutritionists developed the All About Weight meal replacement product range—which includes shakes, soups, food, bars, and water flavorings—in order to ensure its safety and nutrition.



“The diet is low calorie, low carbohydrate, and low GI and works by getting your body to use fat stores as its primary energy source,” states an article on the All About Weight website. “As you lose weight, our food provides 100 percent of the recommended dietary allowance of the vitamins and minerals that your body needs to stay healthy.”



Recently, All About Weight announced the expansion of their product range to include new meal replacement bar flavors. The All About W8 meal replacement bars line includes delicious flavors such as Blueberry Yoghurt and Cappuccino Crunch.



Clients can also enjoy many other foods from All About Weight’s weight loss program such as pasta carbonara, spaghetti Bolognese, chicken soup, and porridge. Weight loss shakes are available in a wide selection of flavors as well, including café latte, chocolate, strawberry, and banana.



Individuals who have tried the All About W8 program often share their success stories online.



“All About Weight has re-educated me on healthy eating and portion sizes,” says Sharon Grant, a former client. “I have so much more energy and I feel great.”



