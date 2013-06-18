All About Weight Changes Web Address and Launches Easy-to-Use New Website

Cheshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- All About Weight is proud to announce the launch of its new website at a new address, allaboutweight.co.uk. Trusted to help thousands of members, both men and women, lose weight since 2007, All About Weight's new website makes joining the programme, losing weight and keeping it off even easier.



All About Weight offers its members five meal replacement plans to help customise each individual's weight loss to his or her specific goals and needs. Each plan replaces some or all meals with healthy, delicious meal packs. Each meal pack is low calorie, low glycemic index, low carbohydrate, and when combined according to the appropriate plan, provides 100 percent of the recommended daily allowance of vitamins and minerals.



"Losing weight is a challenge, and we’ll provide you with all the help and support you need," says an article on the All About Weight website. "We’ve designed our plans to give you total flexibility, allowing you to fit your diet around your lifestyle. We work with carefully selected suppliers to ensure that you are getting high-quality products at the right price—all part of our promise to offer the best meal replacement diet on the market."



Each All About Weight meal pack is dietician and nutritionist-designed to encourage the burning of fat stores as the primary source of energy, which leads to fast, healthy weight loss. With over 30 products to choose from, including delicious soups, shakes, bars and full meals, members can customise their meal replacement choices to suit their preferences, lifestyle and weight loss goals.



Additionally, All About Weight's team of weight loss experts is available by phone or email to help answer questions about products, plans, nutrition and diet. Members can also connect with a local All About Weight consultant to receive support and encouragement throughout the weight loss journey.



All About Weight's new website is built on the Magento platform, making navigation and ordering easy, fast and secure. For more information, visit All About Weight's new site or visit the All About Weight Facebook page.



About All About Weight

All About Weight is a proven weight loss programme that involves using nutritionally balanced tasty meal packs, combined with low GI, low carbohydrate, conventional, healthy food selection lists. It has been designed to give speedy, healthy weight loss, providing the best way possible to not only lose weight, but to change members' lives completely. For more information, visit www.allaboutweight.co.uk.