All-Access Hall Pass Live and Big Bad Entertainment Are Proud to Support Operation Smile

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- All-Access Hall Pass Live, Big Bad Entertainment, Steve Nguyen & Associates (SNA) and Pure Marketing Group proudly present Who Came To Party For Operation Smile?! starring Sky Blu of LMFAO. Joining the all-star fundraising event is Disney’s Shake It Up star Zendaya, Kendall & Logan from Nickelodeon’s Big Time Rush, rapper Mac Miller, BQ Girls, Poreotics, and Jersey Shore breakout star, DJ Pauly D. The party, hosted by KIISFM’s Manny Streetz, kicks off at the All-Access Hall Pass Live stage on October 21, 2012 at the Los Angeles Sports Arena in Los Angeles, California. This concert promises to deliver an unforgettable experience while allowing fans to embrace and enjoy the non-stop party and high-energy music made popular worldwide by these artists.



All-Access Hall Pass is proud to support international children’s medical charity, Operation Smile, an organization that heals smiles and transforms the lives of children born with cleft lips and cleft palates around the world. Every three minutes a child is born with a cleft, making it difficult to eat, speak, socialize, or smile. Operation Smile works in over 60 countries to provide free, safe surgery and related care for those children whose parents can’t afford the surgery that will change their lives forever. Through dedicated medical volunteers and generous supporters, Operation Smile has provided over 3.5 million comprehensive healthcare evaluations and performed more than 200,000 surgeries for children and young adults born with clefts and other facial deformities.



With two chart-topping albums, almost a billion YouTube views and over 22 million Facebook followers, Sky Blu of LMFAO and his Big Bad crew are sure to turn the party out; championing this worthy cause for Operation Smile. In addition, Disney’s mega-hit television series Shake It Up star Zendaya is ready to get the crowds pumpin’ and audiences jumpin’ with her performance on the All-Access Hall Pass Live to the Los Angeles Sports Arena. Mac Miller has joined the party. His album “Blue Slide Park” debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 200. Gracing us with a live performance are Logan Henderson and Kendall Schmidt, from Nickelodeon’s Big Time Rush are giving away two Fender guitars to two lucky winners. Recently seen on the Teen Choice Awards 2012 as the resident DJ, going on tour with Britney Spears and best known for being on MTV’s hit reality show Jersey Shore, DJ Pauly D will be hitting our stage. With a special guest performance from four past Beauty Queens from Donald Trump’s Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants, BQ Girls. America’s Best Dance Crew Season 5 champions, Poreotics will give a special performance. With surprise celebrity presenters from Twilight, Pretty Little Liars, Glee, High School Musical and more.



Tickets go on general sale on Friday, October 5, 2012 10AM PST at: http://goo.gl/rLmRU



To make donations to Operation Smile please visit http://www.operationsmile.org/allaccesshallpass



Media Contact:

Steve Nguyen & Associates

Steve Nguyen

Tel: (310) 279-6029

snguyen@sna-la.com