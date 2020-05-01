All American Refinishing Become Exclusive Dealer

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2020 -- All American will provide bathtub refinishing and shower refinishing service to Century Villages 15,000 residents.



Permaseal

Perma Seal penetrates deep into the pores of surfaces, and creates a molecular bond that permanently prevents water damage. With this sealant in place, you will not have to worry about sealing your surface again, 25 years guaranteed!



About All American Refinishing Inc

In business Since 2000, We have decades of experience in the refinishing business, we provide outstanding workmanship for the residential and commercial markets.



Permaseal Bendfits



- Modern Seamless surface

- 100% Waterproof

- Antibacterial Surface

- Will adhere to any substrate

- UV Stable

- Endless Colour and Texture Posibilities



Phone:

954-527-2725

email: info@aaref.net

www.allamericanrefinishing.net

When Quality Matters

The Bathtub Refinishing Experts