All Chalets Releases Wider Range of Ski Accommodation and Chalets

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- All Chalets the ski accommodation website has just announced the rollout of a new range of chalets and ski apartments. The company has partnered with chalet managers Interhome AG to offer a wider range of self catering ski chalets in France, Austria and Switzerland. With the cost of all-in ski holiday packages rising all the time booking ski accommodation direct is becoming a very popular option for many skiers. By booking accommodation only and then picking up a cheap flight there are excellent savings on the costs of a ski trip this year. Renting a chalet directly results in a better value ski holiday and more cash left over to enjoy the après ski.



With over 1,000 private chalet rentals already listed on allChalets the company is expanding its portfolio in advance of the busy ski holiday season. When planning a ski holiday then allChalets is definitely a good place to start because the site lists a wide range of accommodation options in ski resorts around the world. The website allows you to narrow down your search to the exact type of property you are interested in. Whether it is a chalet in Morzine, an apartment in Chamonix or a just a ski chalet in France you will find a suitable option on allChalets.



Company representative Mike O ‘Flynn commented “By linking up with Interhome we can offer our customers a wider range of self catered chalets in Austria, France, Switzerland and right across Europe. We already have a large selection of catered ski chalets and apartments listed on allChalets and now we are happy to announce an equally broad range of self catered ski accommodation. Over the next few weeks we will roll out the new ski chalets and apartments and holidaymakers will be able to book the properties online using a secure booking form. If you are booking a ski holiday this season then the first place you need to look is on allChalets.”



About Interhome AG: Interhome is a focused property manager with a wide range of chalets and villas across Europe. Originally the company targeted the Swiss chalet market but has expanded to provide a wide range of self catering accommodation across European ski resorts. The company’s roots are in the Swiss ski accommodation market where they still offer a huge selection of ski chalets and apartments. They are also very active on the Austrian chalet market.



About All Chalets

All Chalets (www.allchalets.com) is a fast growing ski accommodation portal that offers both catered and self catered accommodation in the top ski resorts around the world. The company’s aim to offer the widest possible choice of ski chalets and ski apartments. You can book many of its chalets direct with the owners or property managers which gives the best value accommodation for your ski holiday.



AllChalets offers the ability to find chalets right across the Alps. Either for skiing in Austria or booking to ski France the website always has something suitable. From St Anton and Mayrhofen in Austria to Tignes and Val d’Isere in France there is plenty on offer. To view or book ski holiday accommodation, check out some of allChalets more popular ski destinations below;



Chalets in France: www.allchalets.com/france

Austria Ski Chalets: www.allchalets.com/austria

Swiss Chalets and Ski Apartments: www.allchalets.com/switzerland



For more information about chalet rentals, or to schedule a meeting or interview with allchalets.com, please contact Mike O Flynn via email at info@allchalets.com.