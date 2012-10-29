All City Plumbing Heating & Air Is Now Offering Boiler Installations for $300.00 in Bryn Mawr, PA

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- All City Plumbing Heating & Air is now offering boiler installations for $300.00. Finding boiler installation services and heating repair services in Bryn Mawr, PA has just gotten easier with All City Plumbing Heating & Air’s special offer.



If a person is looking to save hundreds of dollars on his or her home energy bills this winter, why not install a new high-efficiency boiler from All City Plumbing Heating & Air? All City Plumbing Heating & Air will provide any customer with the ideal residential boiler installation needed for the person, his or her home, and the budget the customer provides.



In addition to residential boiler installations, this special offer is also available for commercial boiler installations in PA. So, those who own a business in the Bryn Mawr or Philadelphia, PA area will also be able to collect this special offer. Apart from boiler installations, All City also offers heating and air conditioning repair in Philadelphia, PA and its surrounding counties. Therefore, if a person is looking for a company that installs boilers and can also do repair work; All City is the company to turn to.



No matter how well a person follows his or her boiler’s or furnace’s maintenance schedule, there is still a chance that some things may go awry. Any person should rest assured as All City Plumbing Heating & Air’s trained, certified, and courteous technicians will be there on time eager and ready to solve any problems associated with a boiler or heating system.



All City Plumbing Heating & Air is a local and reliable source to remedy many heating problems in an around the Philadelphia, PA area. If a person is seeking the most reliable heating repair in Philadelphia, All City Plumbing Heating & Air is that company. To hear more about their special offer, or to learn more about the company visit http://www.thecityplumbers.com/.