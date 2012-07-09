All City Plumbing Heating & Air Launches 24 Hour Service Plumbing Repair Services of Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- All City Plumbing Heating & Air has launched their twenty-four hour services for Plumbing in Drexel Hill, Heating Repair Services in Philadelphia, and Air Conditioning & Plumbing Repair Services. They install all heating and air conditioned systems from commercial boilers to residential mini boilers; industrial size roof top units to household packed central air units.



Spokesperson of All City Plumbing Heating & Air stated, “For convenient and timely plumbing in Drexel Hill, Philadelphia and other service areas, now have 24 hour service. Our friendly staff is ready to take your call, whether it is an emergency or simply a tune up. All City Plumbing Heating & Air, specializes in commercial and residential work, guaranteeing arrival within the promised time frame or you’ll receive 10% off your service. Our company believes in honesty as well as quick and reliable service with our skilled plumbers and HVAC technicians. The services we provide range from minor leaks to entire home plumbing installations. Our highly skilled team truly does it all with one call.”



They are the leading service providers for Air Conditioning and Heating Repair in Philadelphia and Plumbing Repair Services along with other surrounding areas.



Their installation and services include:



- Heat pumps for ground and water sources

- Back up heat pumps for electric resistant, gas, oil, and hot water

- Gas fired heat whether its from natural propane, warm-air furnaces and hot water boilers

- Oil fired heaters that operate on warm air furnaces and hot water boilers

- Electric resistance which operate by furnaces, duct heaters, baseboards and much more



All City Plumbing Heating & Air is the leader in this market as they continue to educate their team on new products and solutions that get the job done faster but save the customer, upfront costs and monthly payments on their energy bill. They have two hundred years of combined experience coupled with affordable pricing, and customers have “All City Plumbing Heating & Air”. With honesty, integrity, and quick service one can trust; they are ready to take on any plumbing issues one may have.



