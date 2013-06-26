All City Plumbing Heating & Air Now Installing Custom Cabinets

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Over the past two decades, kitchens have become the focal point of many households. One of the most important selling features for new and existing homes is a modern kitchen. Many homebuyers immediately look to see if a kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances. After the appliances have been checked, homebuyers look to the countertops to make sure they are granite or quartz. Finally, the cabinets are evaluated and can often make or break a kitchen for potential buyers. Kitchen cabinetry has evolved over the past few decades. Style and function have become important for homeowners looking to renovate their kitchens. Now, All City Plumbing Heating & Air is installing custom cabinets.



Most Philadelphia area residents have become accustomed to calling upon All City Plumbing Heating & Air for heating and air conditioning in Bryn Mawr. However, All City Plumbing Heating & Air offers much more than HVAC service. In fact, All City Plumbing Heating & Air is now helping customers with total kitchen and bathroom remodeling projects. There are endless options available to homeowners looking for new kitchen cabinetry and All City Plumbing Heating & Air can discuss the details with every client.



Many modern kitchen cabinets are being customized to maximize storage space. Kitchen cabinets can be equipped with various storage inserts to help reduce countertop clutter. Everything from canned goods to appliances can be stored in modernized cabinetry. Another trend in modern kitchens, cabinets that run nearly flush with the ceiling. Cabinets used to be installed about a foot below ceiling level. Now, homeowners and homebuyers like the lengthened look and added storage space. Regardless of the style of cabinetry, All City Plumbing Heating & Air can help customers choose an option that best suits their needs.



About All City Plumbing Heating & Air

