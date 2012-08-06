All City Plumbing Heating and Air, Offers 24-hour Air Conditioning and Heating Repair Service in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- All City Plumbing Heating and Air, provides air conditioning and heating repairs in Philadelphia. They are open 24-hours for the convenience of the customers and ready to serve all of the plumbing, heating, air-conditioning and remodeling needs. They have over 200 years of experience and provide affordable service to the customers.



All City Plumbing specializes in heating and air services for both commercial and residential homes. On top of their 24-hour service they guarantee to arrive within the allotted time promised to you, if this is not abided by then you will receive 10% off your service. With available services for plumbing in Drexel Hill they have a team full of highly skilled professionals that are able to get the job done with just one call. All City Plumbing’s philosophy is to offer honest and reliable plumbing services in Drexel Hill and other surrounding areas.



The services range from minor leaks to entire home plumbing replacements. The plumbing repair service providers in Philadelphia are trained for all drain work, leaks, filter/water purification, and drain cleaning, irrigation and same day service.



Heating repair companies and contractors provide valuable service not only when a HVAC system is broken, but also when it is running efficiently. All City Plumbing technicians who work with air conditioning repair services undergo a comprehensive and lengthy training to be able to repair and install everything. All City Plumbing Heating and Air provides quality heating repair services in Bryn Mawr. They install everything from commercial boilers to residential mini boilers; industrial size roof top units to household packed central air units. All City Plumbing Heating & Air is the leader in this industry as they continue to educate their team on new products and solutions that get the job done faster but saves the customer upfront costs, and monthly payments on their energy bill.



