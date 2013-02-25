All City Plumbing Is Now Offering Air Conditioning and Heater Tune-Ups

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- As the winter season begins to drag on in the Greater Philadelphia area, homeowners may be going a little stir crazy with temperatures dropping below freezing almost every evening. With that being said, heaters and heat pumps are working extra hard to keep the house warm. This is why All City Plumbing Heating & Air thought it would be a great opportunity to now offer air conditioning and heater tune-ups for $99 and up.



For those who have a family, are living by themselves, or are with a loved, it can be extremely difficult living in a home without a properly working heater during these snowstorms and below freezing temperatures. For heating and air conditioning in Bryn Mawr, All City Plumbing Heating & Air is able to service various makes and models such as heat pumps, boilers, gas fired, oil fired and many more. Not only are they available to service whatever heating or air conditioning system a person may have, but they also offer the top name brands in the industry.



When it comes to heat pumps, they run all year round making it vital to have a heating repair service for Chestnut Hill residents. Since they are both the heating and cooling unit of the home, it is important to make sure they are well maintained for optimal performance. One of All City Plumbing Heating & Air’s customers stated, “I had 2 plumbers come out to my home to tell me my heater could not be fixed. I was ready to get a new one until my co worker told me about this company.. All I can say is that they fixed my heater in less an hour. I’m very pleased." The HVAC and plumbing technicians don’t want anyone to suffer during these cold winter months, so by answering calls quickly they are able to service homeowners as soon as possible. Call today; to take advantage of air conditioning and heater tune ups starting at $99 and up as well as other plumbing repair services in Drexel Hill.



About All City Plumbing Heating & Air

All City Plumbing Heating & Air is open round the clock because the contractors know that not all problems occur during normal business hours. They are ready to take on any service, repair or installation for heating, air conditioning and plumbing issues that home or commercial property owner may have. They service the Greater Philadelphia area including Lower Merion, Wynnewood, Upper Darby and even Drexel Hill. With more than 200 years of combined experience the honest and reliable contractors at All City Plumbing Heating and Air are ready to take on any plumbing issues that anybody may have! Call now for a free estimate at 215-478-6129 or visit them on the web at http://www.thecityplumbers.com/.