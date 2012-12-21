All City Plumbing Now Offers Plumbing and HVAC Training Classes

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- All City Plumbing is proud to now offer plumbing and HVAC training classes over a 3-month course that is 95% hands on of all the basics. They will provide the basic training for all heating repairs in Philadelphia for residents to be rest assured they are receiving the most skilled technicians around. The training is for both commercial and residential properties, so that technicians are well rounded in all facets of the industry.



Heating supply in Philadelphia for commercial buildings may vary than the traditional heater in a residential home, which is why it is important to have hands on training with both aspects to make sure they are educated. This will result in quicker and more efficient results because they will be aware of all models. The All City Plumbing training courses consists of two classes per day from 8am to 11am and then 6pm to 9pm. The cost of these classes are $50 per week, and upon completion of this course, a person will receive a certificate and able to set up to take the EPA universal certification. Not only do they train those for heating repair services for Chestnut Hill residents and the greater Philadelphia region, but also teach those how to fill out and complete the paperwork properly when out on the job.



Be rest assured, no time will be wasted, and every second of the course will be used wisely, teaching those how to use creative thinking and work hands on. This will result in individuals who are taking the course to be far better prepared when it comes time to go out for their first service, installation, or repair. The contractors at All City Plumbing are committed to training the very best, that is why they are open 24 hours a days to help anyone enrolled in the classes with questions or tips round the clock. With the winter season in full swing, heating repair services in Wynnewood will be needed.



All City Plumbing is proud to provide hands on training to those who are looking for a new career in this recession proof industry. None other than the HVAC contractors and plumbing technicians teach the classes, so one can be sure they are receiving the best training.



About All City Plumbing Heating & Air

All City Plumbing Heating & Air is open round the clock because the contractors know that not all problems occur during normal business hours. They are ready to take on any service, repair or installation for heating, air conditioning and plumbing issues that home or commercial property owner may have. They service the Greater Philadelphia area including Lower Merion, Wynnewood, Upper Darby and even Drexel Hill. With more than 200 years of combined experience the honest and reliable contractors at All City Plumbing Heating and Air are ready to take on any plumbing issues that anybody may have! Call now for a free estimate at 215-478-6129 or visit them on the web at http://www.thecityplumbers.com/.