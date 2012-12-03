All City Plumbing Now Serves Southern New Jersey and Offers Discounts for Police, Firemen, Teachers, and Senior Citizens

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- All City Plumbing Heating & Air is proud to announce that they are now providing heating, air conditioning, and plumbing repairs in Southern New Jersey. Known for their heating repairs service in Upper Darby, they have been helping homeowners since 1967 with any concerns or issues that come about. They are also proud to announce that they now offer a 10% discount for police, firemen, teachers, and senior citizens. For all the services that they provide for home and business owners on a daily basis, they have decided to offer a discount to those who protect the lives of all Southern New Jersey citizens.



The heating repair company in Philadelphia strongly believes that those who put their lives on the line for others should be honoured by the Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey community for their services. This is All City Plumbing’s way of paying back those who sacrifice so much, with additional savings on plumbing services, heating and air, water heaters, and even kitchen and bathroom services. For plumbing repair services in Philadelphia, the All City Plumbers will ensure that all projects, repairs, and replacements are handled with care.



The Philadelphia plumbing company is staffed with only the most experienced contractors and they make it their mission to assist police, firemen, teachers, and senior citizens with any concerns they may have. No matter how large or small the project may be, All City Plumbing can help with custom cabinets, appliances, all types of flooring, and much more allowing consumers to save more. Contact All City Plumbers for free estimates and additional savings for the citizens who protect lives.



About All City Plumbing Heating & Air

All City Plumbing Heating & Air is open twenty-four hours a day for anybody’s convenience. They are ready to serve all plumbing, heating, air-conditioning, and remodelling needs that a customer may have. All City Plumbing Heating & Air’s friendly staff is ready to take any call. They have two hundred years of combined experience coupled with affordable pricing. With honesty, integrity, and quick service that a customer can trust; they are ready to take on any plumbing issues that anybody may have! Call now for a free estimate at 215-478-6129 or visit them on the web at http://www.thecityplumbers.com/.