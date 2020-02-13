All Eye Care Doctors Examines the Purpose of Blue Light Computer Lenses

Cambridge, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2020 -- Whether someone needs new contact lenses, an eye examination, or prescription glasses , the Cambridge, MA, and Medford-based optometrists at All Eye Care Doctors can provide everything needed to maintain sharp vision. That includes specially treated lenses that filter out blue light, which has a short wavelength and can have various harmful effects on the human eye. Long periods of exposure to blue light can cause eye strain, discomfort, long-term vision loss, and in some cases, a condition known as Computer Vision Syndrome.



Computer Vision Syndrome, also known as Digital Eye Strain, is caused by prolonged exposure to the blue light that comes from smartphones, tablets, computers, and other brightly-lit screens. The blue light from these devices penetrates human eyes and reaches as far as the retinas, which contain photosensitive cells that may sustain damage from blue light exposure. The high-energy, short-wavelength blue light rays can also increase an individual's risk of developing macular degeneration.



Individuals who want to protect themselves from the dangers of prolonged blue light exposure should look into buying a pair of blue light filtering glasse s, also known as blue light computer lenses. The cutting-edge lens treatment allows most forms of visible light to pass through to the eyes — except for blue light. Some of the symptoms of computer vision syndrome, including headaches, discomfort, sleeplessness, and more, may be alleviated by the use of blue light filtering lenses. All Eye Care Doctors can provide more information about this technology.



About All Eye Care Doctors

The licensed optometrists and opticians at All Eye Care Doctors use state-of-the-art technology to offer professional and personalized eye care services to each patient. At this locally-owned vision center, we do our best to ensure patients will see the same doctor at every visit and receive care that fits their unique lifestyle and vision needs. To find out more about All Eye Care Doctors, visit https://all-eye-care.com/.