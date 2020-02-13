All Eye Care Doctors Offers Tips for Buying Pediatric Eyeglasses

Cambridge, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2020 -- All Eye Care Doctors provides parents from the communities surrounding Medford Square and Cambridge, MA, with prescription glasses for kids of all ages. However, when it comes to children, buying their prescription lenses is only half the battle. Many young kids are reluctant to wear glasses — but parents can make the experience pain-free for all parties involved by heeding the advice of All Eye Care Doctors!



One important thing for parents to keep in mind when shopping for kids' glasses is that kids like to express themselves! By allowing children to have a say when picking out frames for their prescription lenses, the experience will feel much less imposing to them. In other words, they are less likely to put up a fight if they are allowed to express themselves a bit.



Ideally, kids will like and not just tolerate the way their glasses look, because then, they are more likely to take care of them. Either way, buying a backup pair is a wise idea because kids can be quite clumsy. Moreover, kids who play sports may need a different pair of lenses that offer better eye protection while they are competing, so more than one pair of glasses may be necessary.



Children's noses are not fully developed, and this must be accounted for when purchasing frames. Adults have bridges on their noses that help hold frames in place, but kids typically do not. Parents can buy frames with adjustable nose pads to correct for this issue, but it's always a good idea to have a certified optometrist examine the fit to ensure optimal results.



All Eye Care Doctors provide everything from prescription eyeglasses to pink eye treatment in Cambridge, Medford Square, and the surrounding communities in MA. Parents who want to learn more can visit All Eye Care Doctors online at www.all-eye-care.com for additional details.



About All Eye Care Doctors

The licensed optometrists and opticians at All Eye Care Doctors use state-of-the-art technology to offer professional and personalized eye care services to each patient. At this locally-owned vision center, we do our best to ensure patients will see the same doctor at every visit and receive care that fits their unique lifestyle and vision needs. To find out more about All Eye Care Doctors, visit https://all-eye-care.com/.