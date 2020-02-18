All Eye Care Doctors Provides Corneal Mapping to Help Diagnose, Monitor, and Treat Eye Conditions

Cambridge, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- One of the unsung services offered by All Eye Care Doctors at their optical centers in Cambridge, MA and Medford, MA is called corneal mapping or "corneal topography." While the technical terminology may sound a bit scary on the surface, there's nothing frightening about optometrists taking pictures of their patients' corneas. In fact, corneal topography is extremely useful because it allows eye doctors to diagnose, monitor, and treat various eye conditions.



Corneal topography is a contact-free technique that involves an optometrist using sophisticated machinery to generate a digital image of the surface of a patient's cornea. The detailed image that is generated during corneal topography allows eye doctors to spot potential issues, and the images are a crucial component of laser vision correction surgery and contact lens fitting.



The equipment used during corneal topography consists of a computer linked to an illuminated bowl-shaped object, which contains an arrangement of rings. During a diagnostic test, patients sit in front of the illuminated device with their head resting against a bar, then a series of data points are generated to "map" out the patient's cornea. The testing involves no contact and is quick and painless.



Any individuals who are interested in getting contact lenses or laser vision corrective surgery are advised to learn more about corneal mapping or corneal topography. The experienced optometrists in Cambridge, MA and Medford Square at All Eye Care Doctors' offices are experts when it comes to corneal topography — whether someone wants to know if they have a vision disorder or they want to determine whether they are a candidate for laser surgery, All Eye Care Doctors has the people and resources needed to get it done right. Visit https://all-eye-care.com today to learn more.



