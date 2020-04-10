All-Flash Array Market Business Opportunities 2026 - Top Companies Are IBM, Hitachi, Huawei, Dell EMC

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2020 -- All flash arrays are entirely a solid-state, without any moving part blocking the bandwidth and also data can transmit as fast as wires allow. It is storage infrastructure that, instead of spinning disk drives it contains flash memory drives for persistent storage. It is also named as Solid-State Array (SSA). These kind of storage uses non-volatile memory which does not require power to maintain the integrity of stored data as well as does not forget its data when the system is turned off. They offer more comprehensive benefits such as the better utilization of power and space, allows ultra-speedy transfer for fastest data writing, retrieving and reading and allows real-time analytics.



Global All-Flash Array Market was valued at USD 5.78 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 32.35 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 24.04 % from 2019 to 2026.



The latest survey on Global All-Flash Array Market is conducted covering various organizations of the industry from different geographies to come up with a 100+ page report. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information highlighting key market developments, challenges that industry and competition are facing along with gap analysis and new opportunities available and trend in the All-Flash Array Market. The report aims to present the analysis of the Global All-Flash Array Market By Flash Media, By Storage Architecture/Access Pattern, By Industry, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities.



Segment by Key players:

- Dell EMC

- NetApp

- Pure Storage

- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

- IBM

- Hitachi

- Huawei



Segment by Type:

- Traditional

- Custom Type



Segment by Application:

- Enterprise

- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

- Healthcare

- Media & Entertainment

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. All-Flash Array Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. All-Flash Array Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. All-Flash Array Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global All-Flash Array Market Forecast

4.5.1. All-Flash Array Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. All-Flash Array Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. All-Flash Array Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global All-Flash Array Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. All-Flash Array Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global All-Flash Array Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. All-Flash Array Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global All-Flash Array Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. All-Flash Array Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global All-Flash Array Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. All-Flash Array Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global All-Flash Array Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



