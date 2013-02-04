All Flortec Helping the New Jersey and New York Region Rebuild After Sandy's Devastation

Churchville, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Many in the New York and New Jersey region have been hit really hard by Hurricane Sandy. Much restoration is underway, while some are still struggling to undo the damage. All Flortec has been hard at work helping Hurricane Sandy victims bring life back into their homes with their hardwood flooring services. This has served as a great blessing to many, as they have learned All Flortec not only offers fair prices, but are also reliable and trustworthy.



It seems events like Hurricane Sandy bring out both the best and the worst in people. While there are a lot of good people working from the heart to help each other, there are also people looking to take advantage of people in a desperate situation. Instead, they need repair work done in an efficient and cost-effective manner so they can work at getting the rest of their lives back in order. All Flortec has more than proven to be trustworthy, fair and reliable, as their testimonials clearly show.



“Timing and price was great. They are very professional and equipped to do an excellent job. They were able to accommodate my schedule within the same week that I called.” Mitzi A., Ridgefield, NJ



Founded by James Hernandez, a licensed flooring contractor with twenty years of experience in wood floor installation, wood floor refinishing, and tile installation, All Flortec provides a variety of services. In addition to their specialty in hardwood floor installations, All Flortec also provides refinishing, design, repair and restoration in New Jersey and New York for both commercial and residential clients. All Flortec also offers molding and tile installations as well as old floor restorations.



Coupons for discounts on services are available via their website. To learn more about the professional flooring services offered by All Flortech, visit their website at http://www.flortechardwood.net



About All Flortec, Inc.

All Flortec, Inc. is a talented and reliable NJ-based hardwood flooring company who aims to get the job done right the first time. They pride themselves in being able to install beautiful and lasting wood floors.



Contact:

All Flortec, Inc.

293 Maple Road

West Milford, NJ 07480

Phone: (201) 615-3660