All Flowers and Gifts Launches Mobile Site

07/16/2013 -- All over Canada flowers are being sent to wives and girlfriends to let them know that they are loved, to family members to let them know that someone is thinking about them or to friends who have lost a loved one. The advent of online ordering made it easy to send flowers whenever the situation called for it, but there have been even more changes to the way that flowers are ordered. All Flowers and Gifts is proud to announce the launch of their mobile site to help customers make flower purchases on the go.



Over the last five years computer and phone technologies have changed so much that more and more people are accessing the internet over mobile devices and are abandoning computers for many everyday tasks. The problem with mobile devices is that text gets distorted, pictures are hard to see and the sites are hard to navigate because they were not designed with the mobile user in mind. All Flowers and Gifts’ new mobile site addresses these issues head on, and now all over Canada flowers can be ordered without the hassle of having to find a computer to place the order or spending time on the phone trying to explain an order.



The mobile site at http://www.allflowersandgifts.com has all of the functionality of the desktop site, with the ease of use of a mobile site. Here customers can peruse all of their potential flower or gift choices before being locked into a purchase. When the right arrangement is chosen, the mobile site allows the customer to make the purchase with ease, and so flowers can be ordered no matter where the customer is located.



All Flowers and Gifts is changing the way that customers order flowers. In Canada flowers can be ordered from a phone and delivered on that same day, giving customers freedom and control over their flower orders.



