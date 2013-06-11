All Gods Battle Amazing George: Ground-Breaking Novel Tests 'Wild Ambitions' of Global Religions.

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- By their very nature, every religion demands absolute conformity to its ideas and teachings; a concept that many blame for much of the world’s conflict and lack of empathy. However, a compelling new novel by Arizona’s Hilton McCabe sees the world’s religions face a head-to-head battle to prove that they are right, truly divine and worthy of the world’s sole attention.



‘All Gods Battle Amazing George’ is more than just a story; it’s a powerful literary tool that is forcing readers around the world to question their own beliefs and loyalties.



Synopsis:



All Gods Battle Amazing George is a book about humankind, flawed and divine, selfish and generous, damaged and heroic. Part farce, part road narrative, part psychological profile and part theological study.



Amazing George lives a life of bad and good religious choices. His conscious life seems confused. Yet, he finds powerful forces guiding him to where he is most uncomfortable. He knows he is flawed with failure, possessed by dangerous ambitions, and confused by memory shadows. He wanders seemingly without purpose, while moving with the relentless guidance of people and events. You may see your own religious beliefs lived or distorted. Innocently as these sneak into George’s living, but they come as if by some design. He finds a variety of people, rejecting and accepting them carelessly. His own life plans give way to horrific events, as well as the most uplifting. Somehow, he keeps on his way without personal direction. He’s clumsy, comical, tragic, and, perhaps, hope filled. He is his own person without suspecting his own destiny, until a burst of clarity renders him amazing. A patient reader will get his or her amazing reward for loyalty.



As the author explains, he hopes his book will open a vital dialogue in the real world.



“Every religion claims supernatural or higher power rights over human beings. Those views are leading the most powerful business in the world, namely religion, closer and closer to world wars with the potential for total annihilation of life on this planet,” says McCabe.



Continuing, “Amazing George suggests a solution. He devises a way to prove one and only one religion as the winner all should yield to; or all religions are wrong in claiming approval from any god. This should get people questioning their religion or the lack of religion. Maybe, just maybe the wild ambitions of religions might get realistic and honest.”



Critics praise the author for his diligent attempts to shed new light on the conflicts and differences between many of the world’s major religions. With the book’s demand expected to sharply increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘All Gods Battle Amazing George’ is available now in eBook format from Amazon and other major online retailers: http://amzn.to/ZREErw. A hard copy format is scheduled for release soon.



For more information, visit the book’s official website: http://www.allgodsbattle.com



About Hilton McCabe

The author is a retired Lutheran minister and a former Catholic priest. As a young man in graduate school he wrote a short play called Bridge Night, which won a Communications Department class competition award at Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles, was televised on the seven NBC owned and operated stations at the time in the U.S., won an award from Scholastic Magazine and was produced on stage at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles by members of a national bridge tournament.



After he requested and completed a leave of absence as a priest his wife and he published a book of long-distance romantic correspondences entitled Love Letters of Herb and Sandy McCabe. He entered a Lutheran seminary, was ordained, serving parishes in Pennsylvania and Idaho, before becoming a publications and media director at a healthcare facility for people with disabilities in Wisconsin. Now retired he's written three novels using pen names, which served as his warm-up to use his real name for All Gods Battle Amazing George.