All Good Friend Camera Offers Detailed ND Filter Guide for Professional Photographers

Kowloon, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Amateur photographers including many professionals ones as well often struggle with landscape photography because of bad lighting conditions. ND filters or neutral density filters are the photography tools that come very handy under such circumstances. All Good Friend Camera recently rolled out its online guide on ND filters.



To learn all about using the ND filters the right way under different lighting conditions, photographers can log on to ndfilters.org



The detailed online guide also elaborates various types of lighting conditions, and corresponding types of ND filters that should be used by the photographers. A dedicated section in the online guide also helps photographers in the process of choosing the right ND filters for the specific kind of photography. The website also lists out some noted ND filter manufacturers to help photographers choose the right brand.



Focusing on pricing of ND filters and their quality, the administrator of ND Filters stated - “There are numerous companies producing ND filters for photographers. As with most things you get what you pay for, cheaper filters may only cost $20-40, but will be made of lower quality acrylics and not give a high image quality.”



Talking about the role of density in ND filters one of the product experts mentioned - “The density rating of your ND filter will dictate how slow your shutter speed can go. The slower the shutter speed, the more pronounced the effect will be. The water will turn into hazy fuzz. Any motion on the water will be smoothened out.”



Photographers can log on to http://www.ndfilters.org to learn more about the usage of ND filters and understand how to choose the right filters for landscape photography to get the best results.



About All Good Friend Camera

All Good Friend Camera is a Hong Kong based firm catering to all the needs of professional photographers.NDFilters.org is a handy website operated by them, intended to help the aspiring photographers in learning the tricks and tweaks of the game. The online guide also gives insight into choosing the right ND filters.



For more info, log on to NDFilters.org or call up (852)23687332



Company: All Good Friend Camera

Address: Shop 11, G/F, Block A, Champagne Court, 42 Carnarvon Rd.,

Kowloon, Hong Kong

Tel: (852)23687332