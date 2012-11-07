All Good Things: New Medical Mystery Novel Takes Paramedic's Duties to Whole New Level

Brockville, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2012 -- Harnessing his real-world experience as a Paramedic, one Ontarian writer has released a book quite unlike anything ever written before.



‘All Good Things’, Perry Prete’s debut novel, is a compelling new medical mystery that is taking reviewers by storm.



Synopsis:



“One man kills people. Another man tries to save them.



Ethan, a City of Ottawa paramedic, accidentally becomes embroiled in a series of brutal, seemingly unrelated killings. However, Ethan finds a strange connection between them, which he passes on to his lifelong friend, now a detective. Sometimes it takes an outsider to piece together a puzzle.



Ethan comes face to face with the killer. And this is just the beginning.”



As the author explains, his book fuses the powerful world of fiction with a healthy prescription of real-world accuracy.



“The book is chock-full of twists, turns and surprises. However, at the same time, it remains very close to the life and climate of the medical world,” says Prete – himself a trained Paramedic.



He continues, “It will appeal to anyone who loves mystery and suspense; you don’t have to work within the medical field to get the most from my novel.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of five-star reviews.



“Well done Mr. Prete, a suspenseful first novel, couldn't put it down, can't wait for your next book to be published,” says Diane Ekels, who reviewed the book for the Chapters/Indigo website.



Another reader, Debra Cole, was equally as impressed: “Kudos to Mr. Prete on producing a highly credible and masterfully woven read. It feels like you are shadowing Ethan, a City of Ottawa paramedic, as he negotiates his way through the streets of Ottawa, lights and sirens on!!”



In fact, having received such a great response, Prete has recently announced that a second book is in the works. It should read, “the second book is completed and a third in the works”



“Storyboards and creatives are already complete. I’m just waiting for the right time to put the second it should be “third” book together. The journey of Ethan will long continue - stay tuned!” he adds.



In the meantime, ‘All Good Things’, published by General Store Publishing House Inc, can be purchased from: http://www.chapters.indigo.ca/books/All-Good-Things-Perry-Prete/9781771230018-item.html?ikwid=all+good+things&ikwsec=Home



For more information, please visit the book’s official website: http://www.allgoodthingsbook.com



About Perry

After graduating as a paramedic in 1983 from the Ambulance and Emergency Care Program (now Primary Care Paramedic Program) at Fanshawe College, Perry worked part time for various EMS agencies before settling in Brockville, Ontario, in 1984. He continues to work as a full-time paramedic and, with almost thirty years of experience in dealing with the sick and injured, he uses his past experiences to weave together his novels.



When not working as a paramedic, he is also the owner of Sands Canada, a medical equipment company dedicated to the pre-hospital care community. As well as retailing equipment used by paramedics and other medical responders, he and his staff design high-end medical deployment cases based on his decades of field experience.



Perry is a native of Sudbury but grew up in London and now resides in Brockville, Ontario.



All Good Things is Perry’s first novel. He has finished the next novel in the Ethan Tennant series, The More Things Change.