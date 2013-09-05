All in One Marketing Platform Has Been Announced

Friendswood, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Power Lead System has recently been announced and thousands of marketers have already started using it. Through this system, individuals can get viral leads, while making money. The back end portion can be used, free of charge. Those who would like to earn commissions will be required to pay a small fee. The back end of the Power Lead System can be utilized for making banners, creating sales pages, emailing, etc. Many individuals have already started to use this system in order to become an expert Internet marketer.



Many Network Marketers from around the world have spent thousands of hard earned dollars in order to have affiliate programs just like The Power Lead System customized to fit in with the marketing needs of their company. This is an all in one system that reaches those marketing needs, but at the same time, it will help the company save money. Those who are on the lookout for another popular revenue stream will be happy to learn that they can market the Power Lead System because it offers what almost every business is in need of.



The Power Lead System is fully automated and comes with training videos that will help both beginners and pros market these tools. The system is easy to set up and use.



One of the users of the Priceless Possibilities Free Lead System Forever, founded by Michael Price, approached Mr. Price with this wonderful idea. The owner of FLSF saw the value in the FLSF, but wanted to come up with a good compensation plan that went along with the system, offering similar functions. This is when the Power Lead System was born. There are additional features, such as a Google Hangout Setup, the content that is available for visitors and that 100% compensation model.



This system can be used by insurance agents, real estate agents, restaurant owners, network marketing leaders and home-based businesses. The affiliate marketing and list building system is a must have for those who want to offer a duplicate system to their team, without wasting time.



The company also announced Accelerated Leverage, which puts a new twist on the PLS. With Accelerated Leverage, individuals will be able to earn 100% commissions.



About Power Lead System

The Power Lead System is an all in one Internet marketing tool that helps create sales pages, make banners and much more.



Company Contact : Nathan Stang

Company Email: nathan.stang@gmail.com

Company Phone : (832) 413-3742