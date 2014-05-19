All in the Present Qualifies for the AZ Super Bowl Business Connect Program

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- All In The Present, a corporate gifts, gift baskets, and promotional products company in Phoenix, Arizona, has qualified for the Arizona Super Bowl XLIX Business Connect Program. The AZ Business Connect Program was designed to increase the opportunities for local small businesses in Arizona by creating a list of approved vendors for the Super Bowl and its affiliates.



Qualifying for the Arizona Super Bowl XLIX Business Connect Program is not that easy as there are several requirements that needed to be fulfilled. Qualified companies must be in business a minimum of three years, must be certified as a Small Business Concern (SBC), and meet the SBC size standards for the company’s particular industry. After getting approved, All In The Present is now listed in the Resource Guide, under the Gift Baskets category, on the Arizona Super Bowl website at http://azsuperbowl.com.



All qualified companies have the chance to attend two workshops that will help them expand their network as well as expand their resources. By participating in the AZ Business Connect Program, consumers can continue to expect high-quality products and services from All In The Present.



Heather Rykowski, President of the company, has been serving business professionals since 1992. She is known for her excellence in gift design, brilliant creativity, and stellar customer service. Together with her company, she provides her clients with unique, memorable, customized gifts utilizing high-quality products. She offers custom corporate gifts and promotional products that can convey special messages of appreciation. One of her clients writes this about her business:



“Heather is an incredible resource for great ideas. She really values the quality she provides and her customer service. Her products are professional, creative and fun. You can feel confident in choosing or recommending Heather to provide you/your clients/your guests with the perfect gift!” Kate S, Marriott International



With the company’s active involvement in the AZ Business Connect Program, she is ready to accept proposals for meeting and event gifts and custom gift baskets. "We are so proud to have been approved for the Arizona Business Connect Program to provide our services to the NFL and their affiliates for next year's Super Bowl," said Heather.



About All In The Present

All In The Present is licensed through the State of Arizona, City of Phoenix, and is certified with the Maricopa County Board of Health. All In The Present and its subdivision, The Basket Brigade, are registered as a Small Business Enterprise (SBE), and certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE). Heather is a member of two industry-related organizations: the Promotional Products Association International (PPAI) and the Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI).



To learn more about All In The Present and the products and services it offers, visit its official business website at http://allinthepresent.com. For inquiries, call (602) 978-2791 or email heather@allinthepresent.com. Visit the company’s social pages using the following links:

Facebook.com/allinthepresent

LinkedIn.com/in/hrykowski

Twitter.com/getbestgifts

Pinterest.com/allinthepresent



Company: All In The Present

Contact: Heather Rykowski

Address: 3039 W Peoria Ave #C102-270

Phoenix, AZ 85029

Phone: (602) 978-2791

Website: http://allinthepresent.com

Email: heather@allinthepresent.com