All Inclusive Packages and Discounts Make Key West One of America's Top 10 Spring Break Destinations

Key West, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- As reported in USA Today, America’s southernmost city is one of the top 10 requested destinations. “And if you're thinking of booking a Florida vacation rental around spring break, start searching now. For March, the five most popular spots...are Key West, Orlando, Panama City Beach, Miami Beach and Fort Myers Beach.”



This isn’t news to Natalie Hudson, a Key West attractions booking expert with ToursKeyWest.com. “Key West has so much to offer, whether you’re looking for more of a party vibe, a few days of laying out on the beach, or some ‘adventure travel’ activities like scuba diving, snorkeling or jet skiing. There are all inclusive tours and packages that make spring break planning easy.” Although Key West has earned a reputation for wild nights on Duval Street, “this island is no doubt safer than the border towns and other Mexican destinations,” says Hudson, “which is great news for both students and parents’ peace of mind.”



Key West can be easier on the pocketbook, too, if you know how to book smart. Online travel site Travelocity notes that domestic air fares have risen nine percent over spring break 2012, so it’s even more important to find travel and attractions discounts. “We have relationships with a number of local tour operators that allow us to offer discounts of as much as 20% off the list price of certain Key West tourist attractions,” says Hudson. “Even the most popular trips, like the Commotion on the Ocean sunset party cruise, electric car rentals, https://www.tourskeywest.com/special-price-jetski-island-tour-2, and dolphin watch tours go on sale.”



Group discounts are available for many Key West tourist attractions, and “sometimes you can find special savings, like a 50% ‘ladies only’ discount off selected tours. Give Tours Key West a call at 888-667-4386 and we’ll work with you to help your budget stretch,” says Hudson.



One of the most popular excursions, the Key West Ultimate Adventure, also offers great bang for the buck. The all-day watersports package includes jet skiing, parasailing, snorkeling and kayaking plus access to an off-shore “water park” with rock climbing, a trampoline and slide. The day trip also includes breakfast and lunch, snacks, and soft drinks. Spring break partiers who are 21 and up can enjoy complimentary adult beverages on the ride back to the dock. “Tickets start at $119 plus tax for six hours of fun and two meals, so the Ultimate Adventure is a great value,” says Hudson.



Key West’s best value may be the all inclusive Spring Break combo package—the Ultimate Adventure plus the Commotion on the Ocean Sunset Sail. “It’s only $20 more than the Ultimate Adventure alone, but the combo includes a hugely popular sunset cruise with live music that would cost almost $50 if you booked it separately,” the travel expert notes.



If you’re considering Key West as your spring break destination, book your excursions, hotel and rental car as early as possible. “Some trips sell out pretty quickly, especially if we have a cruise ship or two in port,” says Hudson.



ToursKeyWest.com offers booking services for nearly eighty Key West tours, activities, tours and attractions, plus discounts on rental cars, hotels and flights. Even if ToursKeyWest.com doesn’t have an attraction listed on its website, Tours Key West staff can still help visitors make your reservations for it. The website’s travel concierge service is totally free, and is perfect for students, cruise ship passengers arriving in large groups; for families; and for visitors with special needs or disabilities.



For more information about Key West attractions, hotels, and transportation for cruise ship visitors, visit ToursKeyWest.com or call 866-667-4386.